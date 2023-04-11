Minor Hotels Announces Upcoming Debut of Anantara in India

Minor Hotels, a hotel owner, operator and investor, currently with a portfolio of more than 530 hotels and resorts in 56 countries across Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Europe, the Americas, Africa and the Indian Ocean, announces the upcoming debut of its luxury Anantara brand in India. The new-build Anantara Jaipur Hotel will launch in Q4 2023 and is set to become a spectacular venue for weddings and celebrations.

Anantara Jaipur Hotel will feature 150 luxurious guest rooms and suites, including four Terrace Suites with private plunge pools and a 160-sqm Royal Suite with a large terrace and private pool. Dining options will include a specialty Indian fine dining restaurant and terrace, a rooftop bar and restaurant with views over the surrounding landscapes, all-day dining with a show kitchen and a hotel bar lounge and terrace. Leisure and wellness facilities will range from a full-service Anantara Spa with five treatment rooms and a beauty salon, a gym with a semi-outdoor pool and garden area, and a kids' club.

Able to cater to weddings of up to 2,500 guests, the hotel has been designed to meet the needs of the rapidly growing demand for destination weddings. For both intimate and large-scale celebrations, the property will offer a collection of indoor and outdoor venues: an 860-square-metre ballroom will accommodate 410 guests for a dinner, with the adjoining 110-sqm mandap pavilion seating 50; a large pre-function space serving the main ballroom and a smaller heritage banquet dining room will seat 150; a spacious banquet lawn of 3,800 sqm with its own stage area and commercial kitchen facilities will be able to accommodate weddings for up to 1,900 guests. The property will have a separate dedicated porte-cochere area for the ballroom and event space providing a seamless arrival experience, in addition to a secondary arrival entry and porte-cochere serving the pre-function area and outdoor event space.

In the hotel's impressive lobby, a double-height ceiling and a grand staircase with access to all floors will create a memorable arrival impression, while a dedicated Kasara executive lounge with terrace area will provide a secluded space for suite guests to meet, relax and enjoy refreshments in privacy. For corporate meetings and events, Anantara Jaipur will provide a choice of three meeting rooms with an adjacent lounge and reception area.

Dillip Rajakarier, Group CEO of Minor International and CEO of Minor Hotels, commented, ''We are really excited to expand our footprint in India with this important new project that will marry Anantara's trademark take on authentic, indigenous luxury with outstanding wedding and event facilities. Jaipur is one of India's most vibrant destinations, with a huge destination wedding potential, and I look forward to working with Mr. Ajay Gangwal and his team to launch our first Anantara in India, which is a significant strategic step for Minor Hotels.'' ''We are delighted to be partnering with Minor Hotels to bring the well-known luxury Anantara brand to India for the first time and we are looking forward to collaborating with the team at Minor to launch Anantara Jaipur Hotel later this year,'' commented Mr. Ajay Gangwal, owner of the property.

The capital and largest city of the Indian state of Rajasthan, Jaipur is a popular tourist destination that forms a part of the Golden Triangle tourist circuit along with Delhi and Agra. Home to a number of UNESCO World Heritage sites, Jaipur also serves as a gateway to other tourist destinations in Rajasthan such as Udaipur, Kota and Mount Abu. Jaipur's star attraction, Amber Fort is one of India's most well-known and most-visited forts, with other architectural landmarks being the City Palace housing the former royal family and the Hawa Mahal palace.

