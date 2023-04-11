Harman opens automotive engineering centre in Chennai
It is expected to be fully operational by the second quarter of this year.Our commitment to India runs deep, and with this new facility, we are further leveraging the rich talent base in the region....
- Country:
- India
Automotive electronics company Harman has inaugurated an automotive engineering centre in the city, the company which is a subsidiary of Korean-major Samsung Electronics said on Tuesday.
The setting up of a new Automotive Engineering Centre marks a milestone in the journey of Harman to become a leading automotive electronics supplier, the company said.
The Chennai centre, located on the Mount-Poonamallee Road near Porur, will begin operations with about 200 employees. It is expected to be fully operational by the second quarter of this year.
''Our commitment to India runs deep, and with this new facility, we are further leveraging the rich talent base in the region.... As a hub for automotive engineering and software talent, Chennai is a suitable location to attract top talent and foster a collaborative work culture that aligns with Harman's global ethos,'' company managing director Prathab Deivanayagham said in a company statement.
The Chennai centre will cater to both global and domestic original equipment manufacturers. It will work in tandem with other facilities in Bengaluru, Pune, to develop advanced automotive technologies.
The opening of the engineering centre in Chennai was a significant step towards the development of advanced automotive innovations besides strengthening Harman's presence in the domestic market, the company said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Indian stocks start fresh week on a positive note
India must end crackdown against Kashmiri human rights defenders: UN expert
Chhattisgarh: CM Baghel attends All India Steel Conclave, hails industries' performance during pandemic
Indian skincare firm Mamaearth's parent puts IPO on hold - sources
Increased maternal education in India linked with lower under-five deaths: Study