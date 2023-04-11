Left Menu

Unified portal of Central Bureau of Narcotics to instil efficiency, cut time to get licence: FinMin

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2023 15:58 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 15:48 IST
Unified portal of Central Bureau of Narcotics to instil efficiency, cut time to get licence: FinMin
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A unified portal of the Central Bureau of Narcotics(CBN) will instil efficiency and transparency and reduce the time taken by the pharma industry to get trade licence, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.

Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra on Tuesday launched the unified portal of the CBN.

CBN is a central government organization dealing with the international trade of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances, and precursor chemicals under the ambit of various United Nations Conventions and the provisions of NDPS Act, 1985.

The ministry in a statement said these substances bear dual potential as strong medicinal, scientific, and industrial use as well as a diversion for illicit use.

“Therefore, there is a need for striking a fine balance between the availability of these substances to the people and maintaining compliance with the law in this regard. These challenges envisioned the Bureau to conceptualize the use of a digital platform as an effective tool to synergize and sustain balance between facilitation and compliance management,” the ministry said.

This portal is calibrated to have database integration and ingestion with other government services including Bharat Kosh, GST, PAN- NSDL validation, e-Sanchit, and UIDAI facilitating single point services for obtaining the licences from CBN.

The exporter, importer, and manufacturer of Narcotic Drugs, Psychotropic Substances (NDPS), and controlled substances are expected to be benefitted in an ecosystem which supports and harbours user-friendly, secure transactions, cloud-based storage, simplified process for applicants to obtain various licences.

The applicants may file applications from anywhere and anytime 24X7 basis eliminating the need of physical interaction and can raise queries with the department which shall be responded through portal. This will leverage drastic reduction in 'processing-time' and conserving the resources of the trade for other fruitful business activities, the ministry added.

“The unified portal of Central Bureau of Narcotics will instil the efficiency, transparency and accountability in department users with twin objective to cater the need of pharma and chemical industry for synergistic growth of the drugs & pharma sector and boosting economy for “Aatma Nirbhar Bharat” and ensure availability of the “essential narcotic drugs” and medicines to the patients,” the ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

 India
2
SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

 United States
3
Romanian prosecutors search devices in Andrew Tate case

Romanian prosecutors search devices in Andrew Tate case

 Romania
4
Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of the Red Planet

Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Unprepared World: How AI is Changing Everything

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

The Nano-Revolution: Advancing Sensor Fabrication for a Better World

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023