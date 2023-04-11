Velnik India Limited Brand Elois Awarded With Prize Money to the 6 Finalists of Indian Idol 13

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 11: Velnik India Limited feels immense pleasure to make an announcement its brand ELOIS was the co-sponsor of Indian Idol Season 13 (one of India's most popular singing show), which stream on Sony Television. The Managing Director of VELNIK INDIA LIMITED Mr. Sukhdev Gehlot, and the Director - Mrs. Manju Gehlot, were present at the grand finale to present prize money of one lakh rupees to each finalist.

Mr. Sukhdev Gehlot is a visionary entrepreneur and the founder of Velnik India Limited. He was born and raised in Sojat, Rajasthan, a small village known for its premium quality of henna. His life journey started in this humble setting, where he learned the value of hard work, dedication, and perseverance.

Mr. Gehlot's has a passion for innovation which led him to establish a highly technical cosmetic manufacturing plant in the Pali district of Rajasthan. The plant is equipped with the latest technology and machinery to ensure that Velnik India Limited produces the highest quality products for its customers.

Velnik India Limited is a leading manufacturer and supplier of FMCG (non-food) Elois Hair Remover Cream. The company started from scratch, but today it is one of the industry's most reputable, technologically advanced, and solid infrastructural companies. With a small team of employees at the beginning, the company has now grown to have more than 2000+ employees all over India.

Elois is one of the well-known brands of Velnik India Limited. It is a Skincare and Feminine based brand, whereas in Elois brand is committed to providing quality and innovative products for our women,'' said Mr Gehlot. ''Women are always looking for new products which suit their skin and fulfil their daily skin regimen. The brand understands the market needs and new trends, which raise customers' requirements towards the company to produce a natural extracts product. Hence, our Elois Brand has developed products like Elois Hair Removal Cream. Elois Hair Removal Cream is a depilatory product which removes body hair in just 5 mins and leaves the skin soft & smooth. It is enriched with different natural extracts and comes in three variants - Rose, Aloe vera and Papaya.

Velnik India Limited feels so proud to be a co-sponsor of Indian Idol Season 13 and to be a part of this amazing show on Sony Television. Throughout the journey of Indian Idol, Elois brand has experienced fantastic acknowledgement from our Key consumers and partners. We celebrate the exceptional talent of all the finalists. The company will remain committed to providing quality products and supporting initiatives promoting talent and creativity in India.

For more information about Velnik India Limited and its products, please visit our website at www.velnik.com

