China's Shenzhen Keycor Technology Company joins hands with Chanda Minerals & Marbles Pvt Ltd, MoU worth $35 million

Foreign company Shenzhen Keycor Technology has tied up with Rajasthan businessman for quartz stone Rahul Chanda, Chairman, Chanda Group of Companies New Delhi (India), April 11: China's Shenzhen Keycor Technology Company has entered into an agreement with Rajasthan's Chanda Minerals and Marbles Pvt Ltd for the purchase of quartz stones worth $35 million. An MoU has been signed between both companies to complete the order within a period of one year. According to the MoU signed between the two, Rahul Chanda, Chairman of Chanda Minerals and marbles Pvt Ltd, said that our company has received orders for glassy quartz, crystal glassy quartz and glassy quartz blocks from Shenzhen Keycore Company of China.

This is the biggest order a foreign company has received for quartz stone from a Rajasthan company. China's Shenzhen Keycor Company will pay Chanda Minerals and Marbles a total of $35 million for the supply of stone throughout the year in lieu of purchasing its quartz stone.

This is not the first foreign company with Chanda Minerals and Marbles. Even before this, many domestic and foreign companies have joined hands with Chanda Minerals and Marbles for quartz and granite marbles. At present, Chanda Minerals and Marbles is working in America and Hong Kong's well-known granite and marble company Monica Surface Company Limited, as well as Kerala's K.M. Trading Co is exporting quartz and granite to China for the last one year.

Chanda Minerals & Marbles, as well as Piramal Reality, a well-known company in India, is supplying the best quality granite marbles to Asia's biggest Jewar Airport Noida being built by Uttar Pradesh Government and Sobha Reality of Dubai since October 2022 last year.

It is notable that Chanda Minerals and Marbles Private Limited has been mining the world's best quality quotes and granite marbles since the last year 2020 in Dungarpur, Rajsamand, Udaipur, Bhilwara, Banswara districts of Rajasthan.

The specialty of this quote is that it contains 99.9 percent silica base, which is rare in the whole world. At present, the company produces 10000 metric tons of quartz per month as well as 20000 metric tons of granite marbles per month and the company is exporting to China, Dubai, Europe, USA and Vietnam along with India. Chanda Minerals and Marbles Pvt Ltd are one of the largest company in Rajasthan's Chanda Group of Companies, currently, it has total of 48 retail outlets of Garments and Jewellery, Finance, Hotel and Resorts, Civil and Infrastructure, Liquor, Film Production, Building Construction, NHI Highway construction, Salon in Europe and India. & Spa and has been working in various types of mines for the last 23 years. The company's chairperson Rahul Chanda is providing new heights to the company in a very short time and in the past, the company is expanding its business with India in many countries of the world.

