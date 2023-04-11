Left Menu

Water leak knocks Cyprus state apparatus offline

Cyprus's state apparatus was knocked offline on Tuesday after a water leak in a room housing central government servers, forcing an emergency shutdown. The leak, discovered in the basement of the Finance Ministry on Monday afternoon, also knocked out the state telephone network, but that was back up on Tuesday morning, officials said. "For security reasons servers were shut down to limit and restore any damage," the Cypriot finance ministry said in a tweet.

Reuters | Updated: 11-04-2023 16:47 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 16:37 IST
Water leak knocks Cyprus state apparatus offline
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels
  • Country:
  • Cyprus

Cyprus's state apparatus was knocked offline on Tuesday after a water leak in a room housing central government servers, forcing an emergency shutdown. The leak, discovered in the basement of the Finance Ministry on Monday afternoon, also knocked out the state telephone network, but that was back up on Tuesday morning, officials said.

"For security reasons servers were shut down to limit and restore any damage," the Cypriot finance ministry said in a tweet. A range of government departments from inland revenue to customs and the social security department was offline, it said. Visitors to state offices on Tuesday were told services were limited.

The government servers were in a finance ministry basement, a level below a floor holding a water tank that overflowed. Cyprus's deputy minister of research, innovation, and digital policy, which was also forced offline, said in a Facebook post it had launched an inquiry into the incident. Authorities had decided to move the servers to another location in Nov. 2022, it said.

Authorities have had a string of digital misfortunes this year. Last month the island's land registry department was knocked offline by hackers, and some days ago the country's Open University was also targeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

 India
2
SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

 United States
3
Romanian prosecutors search devices in Andrew Tate case

Romanian prosecutors search devices in Andrew Tate case

 Romania
4
Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of the Red Planet

Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Unprepared World: How AI is Changing Everything

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

The Nano-Revolution: Advancing Sensor Fabrication for a Better World

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023