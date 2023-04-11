Leading Ayurvedic Brand Sharmayu Celebrates 60 Years of Service to Nation with Quality Products and Traditional Methods

Sharmayu is an Ayurvedic product manufacturing company that has been established since 1960, and it is one of the leading Ayurvedic companies in the industry. The company has managed to remain relevant over the years due to its commitment to providing quality products and services to its clients. The company has a range of multiple patented products for all ailments that have been recognized by AYUSH, which is a clear indication of the quality of the products that they offer. One of the things that make Sharmayu stand out in the Ayurvedic industry is its commitment to traditional Ayurvedic methods. Ayurveda is an ancient Indian medical system that has been used for centuries to treat various ailments. The system relies on natural remedies and lifestyle changes to promote healing, and this is something that Sharmayu has embraced in its operations.

The use of traditional Ayurvedic methods ''Ayurvedic Paddhati'' in the manufacturing of their products is a testament to their commitment to providing high-quality products to their customers. The company has a team of experienced professionals who are well-versed in the principles of Ayurveda, and they use this knowledge to develop effective products that address the needs of their customers.

Over 25 years of thorough research, they have been able to develop products based on ayurvedic paddhati containing a wide range of Bhasma, Kupipakva Rasayana, Ras Rasayana, Lauh Mandoor, Vati-Goliyan, Parpati, Guggulu, Avleh Paak, Churna, Vividha Dravya, Aushadhi Tailam, Sookhe Kwaath, Syrups, and Aasav.

In addition to their commitment to traditional ayurvedic methods, Sharmayu has also invested heavily in research and development. The company has a state-of-the-art research facility in Madhya Pradesh that is equipped with modern technology to facilitate the development of new products. The research team which includes Doctors and Scientists at Sharmayu works tirelessly to identify new natural remedies and to improve on existing ones.

The company's investment in research and development has yielded numerous benefits, including the development of patented products that have been recognized by AYUSH. The fact that these products have been patented is an indication of their effectiveness and safety, and it is a clear testament to the company's commitment to quality.

Another thing that sets Sharmayu apart in the Ayurvedic industry is its diverse product range. The company has a wide range of products that cater to different needs, and this has made them a go-to option for many people. The company's products range from skincare products to supplements, and they are all developed using traditional ayurvedic methods.

The company's diverse product range is an indication of its commitment to meeting the needs of its customers. The fact that they have products that cater to different needs means that they understand the unique needs of their customers and are committed to providing them with effective solutions.

In the last 3 years, they have expanded their PAN India sales network by appointing channel partners, stockists, wholesalers, and over 25000+ retailers.

Besides this company has seamlessly strengthened its network and taken onboard exceptionally strong rural-based ayurvedic dispensing Vaidyas and Ayurvedic Practitioners in states of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujrat, Madhya Pradesh, and more.

Sharmayu's online store (Sharmayu.com) is user-friendly and easy to navigate, with a wide range of payment options available and the products are also available across all the major eCommerce platforms Amazon, Flipkart, Tata 1mg, etc.

Recently they have launched a range of Swarna Bhasma products including Vatrajeshwar Ras Gold, Amlapitthar Yog Gold, and Hridaykanchan Yog Gold.

Sharmayu's commitment to quality has not gone unnoticed, and the company has won numerous awards and accolades over the years. The company has won several awards for its contributions to the Ayurvedic industry, and this is a clear indication of the impact that they have had over the years.

Image: Pandit Shri Ram Narayan Sharma Ji, Founder of Shri Sharma Ayurved Mandir (Sharmayu) and Baidyanath Ayurved Bhawan

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)