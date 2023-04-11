Left Menu

The new facility, which will be fully functional by the second quarter of this year, will support HARMAN to tap into Chennais talent pool of automotive engineers and researchers, and contribute to the growth of the global auto ecosystem, the company said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-04-2023 17:56 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 17:56 IST
Automotive electronics technology company HARMAN on Tuesday announced the opening of a new automotive engineering centre in Chennai. The new facility, which will be fully functional by the second quarter of this year, will support HARMAN to tap into Chennai's talent pool of automotive engineers and researchers, and contribute to the growth of the global auto ecosystem, the company said. The Chennai centre will cater to both global and Indian OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) and will work in tandem with the other key centres, including Bengaluru and Pune, to develop advanced automotive technologies, it added. The company will begin operations with a workforce of 200 employees in the first year itself, it added. *** DP World appoints Ashwani Nath as CCO * Global logistics major DP World said on Tuesday it has appointed Ashwani Nath as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) for logistics in the subcontinent. Nath will lead the commercial organisation and prioritise growth initiatives for all logistics businesses at DP World Subcontinent, the company said in a statement.

This appointment aligns with DP World's vision to drive exponential business growth and serve a larger array of Beneficial Cargo Owners (BCOs).

He has experience of over 35 years and have held several senior roles in leading companies across India, Sri Lanka, Italy, Netherlands, and France, it added.

*** Jeep India launches 2 special editions of Meridian SUV * Jeep India on Tuesday rolled out two special editions of its Meridian SUV -- Upland and X -- with features such as panoramic sunroof and Uconnect 5 infotainment system, among others.

In a statement, the company said it has opened the bookings for the two special editions at all Jeep dealerships and on its website.

The two vehicle models are available for immediate deliveries, it said.

Jeep Meridian range has been priced at Rs 32.95 lakh onwards.

