US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St muted at open as investors await inflation data

Wall Street's main indexes were subdued at the open on Tuesday as investors kept an eye out for inflation data that could determine the U.S. Federal Reserve's next policy moves.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.23 point at the open to 33,586.75. The S&P 500 opened higher by 1.18 points, or 0.03%, at 4,110.29, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 4.11 points, or 0.03%, to 12,080.24 at the opening bell.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)