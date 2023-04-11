Left Menu

Europe cannot turn its back on China, Spanish minister says

Reuters | Updated: 11-04-2023 19:30 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 19:30 IST
Europe cannot turn its back on China, Spanish minister says

Europe cannot ignore China's role as a key trading partner and important geopolitical player that could help put an end to the war in Ukraine, Spanish Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said on Tuesday.

"I think we cannot just turn our back to China and try to ignore it," Calvino told an Atlantic Council event in Washington, D.C.

"We have a shared interest, I think, in ensuring that they engage constructively to put an end to the war in Ukraine as soon as possible and to avoid global market fragmentation, which is going to be lose-lose for everyone."

