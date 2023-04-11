Left Menu

OnePlus Nord N100 gets April 2023 security patch

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 11-04-2023 19:44 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 19:44 IST
OnePlus Nord N100 gets April 2023 security patch
Image Credit: OnePlus
  • Country:
  • United States

The OnePlus Nord N100 has started receiving a new update, labelled OxygenOS 11.0.12, that bumps up the handset's Android security patch level to April 2023.

According to the changelog posted on the OnePlus forums, this update does not include any new features, improvements, or bug fixes. It will be available for Nord N100 users in the NA region.

Changelog

System

  • Integrates the April 2023 Android security patch to enhance system

The OTA will be rolled out incrementally, which means it will only be available to a limited number of devices today. A broader rollout will also begin in the upcoming days. If you're eager to get your hands on the update, you can manually check its availability by navigating to the "System Updates" option under Settings.

OnePlus Nord N100: Specifications

The OnePlus Nord N100 comes packed with impressive specifications. It sports a 6.52-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for quick biometric authentication. Under the hood, the device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC, which is paired with 4GB LPDDR4x RAM and 64GB UFS2.1 storage, expandable up to 256GB.

In terms of optics, the phone boasts a triple rear camera module that comprises a 13MP primary camera with EIS functionality, along with a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP bokeh lens. The front-facing camera is an 8MP lens that is designed for selfies and video chats.

The OnePlus Nord N100 offers various connectivity options, including WiFi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It is powered by a massive 5000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging, ensuring you don't run out of power easily.

TRENDING

1
Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

 India
2
SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

 United States
3
Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of the Red Planet

Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of t...

 Global
4
Earth from space: SpaceX shares breathtaking view from rocket's second stage

Earth from space: SpaceX shares breathtaking view from rocket's second stage

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Unprepared World: How AI is Changing Everything

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

The Nano-Revolution: Advancing Sensor Fabrication for a Better World

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023