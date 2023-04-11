OnePlus Nord N100 gets April 2023 security patch

The OnePlus Nord N100 has started receiving a new update, labelled OxygenOS 11.0.12, that bumps up the handset's Android security patch level to April 2023.

According to the changelog posted on the OnePlus forums, this update does not include any new features, improvements, or bug fixes. It will be available for Nord N100 users in the NA region.

Changelog

System

Integrates the April 2023 Android security patch to enhance system

The OTA will be rolled out incrementally, which means it will only be available to a limited number of devices today. A broader rollout will also begin in the upcoming days. If you're eager to get your hands on the update, you can manually check its availability by navigating to the "System Updates" option under Settings.

OnePlus Nord N100: Specifications

The OnePlus Nord N100 comes packed with impressive specifications. It sports a 6.52-inch HD+ IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for quick biometric authentication. Under the hood, the device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC, which is paired with 4GB LPDDR4x RAM and 64GB UFS2.1 storage, expandable up to 256GB.

In terms of optics, the phone boasts a triple rear camera module that comprises a 13MP primary camera with EIS functionality, along with a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP bokeh lens. The front-facing camera is an 8MP lens that is designed for selfies and video chats.

The OnePlus Nord N100 offers various connectivity options, including WiFi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It is powered by a massive 5000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging, ensuring you don't run out of power easily.