Left Menu

Mother Dairy launches more than 15 products for summer 2023

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2023 20:00 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 20:00 IST
Mother Dairy launches more than 15 products for summer 2023

Mother Dairy Fruit and Vegetable Pvt Ltd on Tuesday said it has launched more than 15 new products for the summer season this year.

The new product line-up for this year includes a ready-to-consume custard, two cold coffees and more than 10 ice cream variants. In addition, the company has enriched its Nutrifit curd offering with Vitamins A & D, Mother Dairy said in a statement.

The newly introduced range will be available across major markets of the company through both traditional and new-age distribution channels.

Manish Bandlish, Managing Director of Mother Dairy, said, ''Given the diversity and evolution being witnessed in the needs and preferences of our consumers, we have embarked upon a journey to tap into new product spaces and categories.'' In the next three years, he said the company aims to introduce more than 100 new products in order to reaffirm its position as one of the leading and consumer-centric dairy players in the industry.

Mother Dairy is one of the leading milk suppliers in Delhi-NCR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

 India
2
SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

 United States
3
Earth from space: SpaceX shares breathtaking view from rocket's second stage

Earth from space: SpaceX shares breathtaking view from rocket's second stage

 Global
4
Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of the Red Planet

Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Unprepared World: How AI is Changing Everything

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

The Nano-Revolution: Advancing Sensor Fabrication for a Better World

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023