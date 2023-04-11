Left Menu

Spain's data regulator asks EU data protection committee to evaluate ChatGPT issues

Updated: 11-04-2023 20:39 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 20:39 IST
Spain's data regulator asks EU data protection committee to evaluate ChatGPT issues

Spain's data protection agency AEPD has asked Europe's data protection committee to evaluate privacy concerns surrounding OpenAI's artificial intelligence chatbox ChatGPT, the agency told Reuters on Tuesday, after the software was temporarily banned in Italy.

"The AEPD understands that global processing operations that may have a significant impact on the rights of individuals require coordinated decisions at European level," a spokesperson for the agency said in an emailed statement.

"Therefore, in the short term, it has requested that the issue of ChatGPT be included in the next Plenary of the European Data Protection Committee, so that harmonised actions can be implemented within the framework of the application of the General Data Protection Regulation."

