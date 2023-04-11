Left Menu

BlaBlaCar looks to open office in India to expand business

City-based BlaBlaCar on Tuesday said it is looking to open an office in India to expand its business base as the country holds huge potential for growth.The company, which launched its services in India in January 2015, has already seen four million seats being offered through its platform in the country.We are just building the team right now.

PTI | Paris | Updated: 11-04-2023 22:27 IST | Created: 11-04-2023 22:27 IST
BlaBlaCar looks to open office in India to expand business

City-based BlaBlaCar on Tuesday said it is looking to open an office in India to expand its business base as the country holds huge potential for growth.

The company, which launched its services in India in January 2015, has already seen four million seats being offered through its platform in the country.

''We are just building the team right now. It is pretty early days...we are looking to open an office in India... the first office may be in Delhi,'' BlaBlaCar co-founder and COO Nicolas Brusson told PTI.

He said that about 4 million people are using their services in India.

The future is to work in other cities in India, he said, adding ''We plan to invest more in India and we plan to increase size in India''.

About the business environment in India, he said it is ''very positive and easy business environment in India''.

He added that the target is to double every year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

Body of 2-year-old girl found hanging from neighbour's door in Greater Noida

 India
2
SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

SpaceX's Starship is ready for launch, says Elon Musk

 United States
3
Earth from space: SpaceX shares breathtaking view from rocket's second stage

Earth from space: SpaceX shares breathtaking view from rocket's second stage

 Global
4
Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of the Red Planet

Explore Mars like never before: Navigate the stunning new global mosaic of t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Unprepared World: How AI is Changing Everything

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

The Nano-Revolution: Advancing Sensor Fabrication for a Better World

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023