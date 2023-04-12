U.S. approves potential sale of HIMARS rockets to Morocco for estimated $524.2 mln

The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of HIMARS artillery rocket systems and related equipment to Morocco in a deal valued at up to $524 million, the Pentagon said on Tuesday. The State Department has also approved the possible sale of Joint Stand Off Weapons and related equipment to Morocco for an estimated cost of $250 million, the Pentagon said.

It said the principal contractors for the HIMARS will be Lockheed Martin; L3Harris; Raytheon; COBHAM ; Oshkosh Defense; AAR Corp; and AM General LLC. The principal contractor for the Joint Stand Off Weapons will be Raytheon, the Pentagon said.

