Left Menu

U.S. approves potential sale of HIMARS rockets to Morocco for estimated $524.2 mln

The State Department has also approved the possible sale of Joint Stand Off Weapons and related equipment to Morocco for an estimated cost of $250 million, the Pentagon said. It said the principal contractors for the HIMARS will be Lockheed Martin; L3Harris; Raytheon; COBHAM ; Oshkosh Defense; AAR Corp; and AM General LLC.

Reuters | Updated: 12-04-2023 00:54 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 00:54 IST
U.S. approves potential sale of HIMARS rockets to Morocco for estimated $524.2 mln

The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of HIMARS artillery rocket systems and related equipment to Morocco in a deal valued at up to $524 million, the Pentagon said on Tuesday. The State Department has also approved the possible sale of Joint Stand Off Weapons and related equipment to Morocco for an estimated cost of $250 million, the Pentagon said.

It said the principal contractors for the HIMARS will be Lockheed Martin; L3Harris; Raytheon; COBHAM ; Oshkosh Defense; AAR Corp; and AM General LLC. The principal contractor for the Joint Stand Off Weapons will be Raytheon, the Pentagon said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat rideshare mission

SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat rideshare mission

 Global
2
From The Field: Brazil provides model welcome for Venezuelan migrants

From The Field: Brazil provides model welcome for Venezuelan migrants

 Global
3
FOCUS-Amid risk of stalling in EV race, Spain's rebooted aid scheme gets warm reception

FOCUS-Amid risk of stalling in EV race, Spain's rebooted aid scheme gets war...

 Global
4
Pilot raising voice against Rajasthan's previous BJP govt not against current regime: Congress' TS Singh Deo

Pilot raising voice against Rajasthan's previous BJP govt not against curren...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Unprepared World: How AI is Changing Everything

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

The Nano-Revolution: Advancing Sensor Fabrication for a Better World

Revolutionizing Healthcare: How Cutting-Edge Imaging Tech Can Save Lives by Detecting Diseases Early

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023