HK stocks fall as geopolitical tensions weigh, US inflation in focus; China up

Hong Kong stocks fell on Wednesday as heightened Sino-U.S. tensions dented sentiment, while investors are closely watching U.S. inflation print due later in the day. China shares were up. ** China's blue-chip CSI300 Index climbed 0.2% by the lunch break, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.5%.

** The Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng Index was down 0.6%, and the China Enterprises Index declined 0.8%. ** Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said on Wednesday that her recent overseas trip, which included the United States, showed the world Taiwan's determination to defend freedom and democracy.

** Tsai's statements came after state media reported that the Chinese navy continued with "actual combat training" around Taiwan on Tuesday. ** Investors continue to weigh geopolitical tensions when making decisions. Warren Buffett called geopolical tensions "a consideration" in Berkshire Hathaway Inc's decision to sell most of its stake in Taiwanese chipmaker TSMC, according to Nikkei.

** Meanwhile, investors are closely watching the U.S. consumer price index (CPI) as it will likely influence the Federal Reserve's monetary policy path. ** Tech stocks traded in Hong Kong declined 1.1%, while property shares continued their rally and were up 1.2%.

** In China, Artificial intelligence (AI) related themes were still fueling the market, while investors are losing appetite for consumer staples and tourism sectors. ** AI shares rose 3.4% and the CSI Computer Index jumped 3.7%, with Inspur Electronic Information Industry Co Ltd rising to a maximum of 10%.

** Telecom shares soared 4.0%, with China United Network Communications Ltd and China Telecom Corp Ltd up 5.8% and 6.8%, respectively.

