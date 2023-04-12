IPM India Wholesale Trading Private Limited obtains the Global EQUAL-SALARY Recertification

IPM India Wholesale Trading Private Limited (IPM India), a country affiliate of Philip Morris International, Inc. (PMI) in India, today announced that it has successfully obtained the EQUAL-SALARY Recertification from independent, not-for-profit, EQUAL-SALARY Foundation. This certification is a strong display of IPM India's commitment to equality and gender balance whilst continuing to build an inclusive and diverse workplace for all employees around the world. As the company transforms, it recognizes that diverse teams and an inclusive culture are needed to drive innovation and be successful.

Commenting on the achievement, Alexander Reisch, Managing Director of IPM India said, ''We are honoured and proud to receive Global EQUAL-SALARY Recertification from EQUAL-SALARY Foundation. Success of our organisation lies in our talented and diverse workforce, and we believe in providing fair and equal remuneration to men and women for equivalent work. Achieving gender balance at all levels of the company is one of our top priorities. We set ourselves a goal to achieve 40% women representation in management positions, by the end of 2022 – and are proud to achieve this goal. Going forward, we aim to maintain 42% female representation globally and have a maximum of 60% of any gender identity in management positions in most of our business functions/regions by the end of 2025.'' ''At IPM India, we are committed to tackling the gender gap first, and understand the role this plays as an enabler for PMI's vision of a smoke-free world,'' he further added.

Commenting on the announcement, Noemie Storbeck, co-CEO, EQUAL-SALARY Foundation said, ''We are pleased to announce that IPM India Wholesale Trading Private Limited has obtained EQUAL-SALARY Recertification. This reaffirms IPM India's commitment towards achieving global wage parity and contributes to the broader challenge of closing the gender pay gap.'' Jasneet Kaur, Director People & Culture, IPM India said, ''We are delighted to receive the global EQUAL-SALARY Recertification from independent, not-for-profit, EQUAL-SALARY Foundation. The recognition reinforces our commitment to empowering culture, fair and equal remuneration for men and women and inclusive workplace. At IPM India, we believe in constantly evolving and adopting best practices to address the needs and aspirations of a diverse global workforce.'' IPM India received EQUAL-SALARY certification from the EQUAL-SALARY Foundation in 2018. This achievement was an important building block for IPM India to create a more inclusive gender-balanced workplace and continuing IPM India's reputation as a top employer. For more information on PMI's Inclusion & Diversity efforts as part of its wider sustainability work, visit here.

About IPM India Wholesale Trading Private Limited IPM India Wholesale Trading Private Limited is a joint venture between Philip Morris Brands Sarl of Switzerland and two Indian partners, Godfrey Phillips India Limited (GPI) and K.K. Modi Investment & Financial Services Private Limited.

About EQUAL-SALARY Foundation The EQUAL-SALARY Foundation is an independent non-profit foundation whose objective is to provide companies with a label certifying equal pay for female and male employees. Developed in 2005 in collaboration with the University of Geneva, the EQUAL-SALARY certification was financially supported by the Swiss Confederation through the Federal Office for Equality. Today, it offers companies an effective way to verify their wage policy, thanks to a statistical analysis combined with a qualitative audit. This procedure provides an impartial evaluation system and proposes, if necessary, ways of improving to achieve the objective of equal treatment for women and men in terms of pay and, by extension, a balance in recruitment and promotion practices.

For more information about EQUAL-SALARY Foundation, click here Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1798524/Philip_Morris_International_Logo.jpg

