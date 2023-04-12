Junglee Rummy turns into 'The Grand Winnings Playground' for cricket and card game lovers

Junglee Rummy, India's Most Trusted Rummy Site®, has launched a mega campaign called The Grand Winnings Playground to entertain and reward online rummy players during the Indian T20 league, one of the most-awaited cricket events in the country. The campaign features a wide and exciting range of daily rummy contests, big tournaments, and challengers with a whopping big cumulative prize pool of ₹600 crores.

The Grand Winnings Playground commenced on the Junglee Rummy platform on 31st March and has gained the attention of lakhs of rummy players from all over the country. Many of the promotions in the campaign, such as Player of the Series and Match Missions, are inspired by cricket themes and combine the excitement of cricket with the thrill of rummy on the platform. Another contest called Rummy Superfan requires users to play games daily during T20 match hours. Players can also join multiple promotions in this 2-month-long campaign and win coveted prizes, including a brand-new car, a motorbike, and smartphones.

The 12th edition of Junglee Rummy's flagship tournament, the Rummy Premier League (RPL), is also live on the platform and forms the backbone of The Grand Winnings Playground. The RPL offers a huge prize pool of ₹75 crores, including the grand finale prize pool of ₹10 crores. To make The Grand Winnings Playground campaign more rewarding for users, the company has also introduced the T20 Rummy Pro Pass this year, an exclusive subscription-based pass that offers cashback to players.

A proud host of some of the largest online rummy tournaments since its inception in 2012, the Ajay Devgn-endorsed brand aims to transform its online rummy platform into a true winnings playground where card game lovers can hone their rummy skills and win huge prizes every day. Last year Junglee Rummy's The Great Winnings Festival created a buzz in the community of rummy players and gave away prizes to more than 2 lakh winners.

About Junglee Rummy Junglee Rummy is the flagship product of Junglee Games India Pvt. Ltd., the fastest-growing skill games company. Junglee Rummy is one of the largest rummy brands in the world and is India's Most Trusted Rummy Site® with over 6 crore registered users who play online rummy on the platform. The platform offers a positive, entertaining, and responsible gaming experience with enhanced features and a robust security infrastructure.

Offering exciting rummy variants, Junglee Rummy is known for being the industry leader when it comes to the fastest withdrawals in the industry and highly responsive 24X7 customer support.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2035419/3944725/JUNGLEE_RUMMY_NEW_LOGO.jpg

