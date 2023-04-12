Wella Professionals Launches a New Color Collection Kromatic 2.0 through Multi City Look and Learn Seminars Across India

The world's leading Color brand Wella Professionals, has launched an all-new edition of the Kromaticcolor collection - Kromatic 2.0 that celebrates diversity and self-expression. Kromatic focuses on encouraging consumers to discover and flaunt their own unique vibe by making hair color an everyday accessory. The brand has launched this diverse collection through interactive look and learn seminars held in multiple cities across the country, starting with Kolkata in February. Hosted by WellaPassionistas - Natasha Naegamvala, Elton Steve Vessoaker, Placid Braganza and Nikhil Sharma, the seminars showcased the experts decoding the collection color techniques and styling.

The new Wella Kromatic Collection showcases an all new set of celebrities - Neelam Kothari, Prakruti Mishra, Shivaleeka Oberoi & Rohit Khandelwal, in customized looks created by 4 Wella Passionistas - Natasha Naegamvala, Elton Steve Vessoaker, Placid Braganza and Nikhil Sharma. This diverse collection by Wella has been designed to inspire and encourage hairstylists to create custom looks suited to their clients and to help people embrace their individuality and find their own unique vibe. The collection also works around breaking the stigmas around hair color, and inspiring people to make hair color an everyday accessory. With 4 unique customised looks the collection has something for all colorers – whether your vibe is Bold, Playful, Gorgeous or Edgy! These successful multi-city seminars had WellaPassionistas, decoding these celebrities' looks live on stage and interacting with the audiences on tips and tricks to create their ''own signature'' looks.

Mr PraveshSaha, General Manager, South Asia, Wella Company shared, ''Our brand, Wella Professionals, focuses on elevating the art of hairdressing in India by bringing in the very latest with respect to international trends. Kromatic 2.0 - our newly launched collection is designed to provide a canvas for hairdressers to express their creativity while addressing common concerns that consumers have regarding hair color. Consumers today value their freedom of expression and individuality. Our 4 celebrity partners - Neelam, Prakruti, Shivaleeka and Rohit, each with their distinct personalities and customized looks bring this to life and show us that if you co-create something with your hairdresser, what happens is absolutely magical. We firmly believe that Hair Colour is for everyone, let us help you find your vibe.'' Elton Steve Vessoaker, Hair Specialist, Makeup artist, & Educator shared, ''I am extremely excited to be part of curating the second edition of the Kromatic Collection. As a hairstylist, I love breaking stereotypes and as a brand that has a global voice, Wella Professionals always allows me to change the tide by using my expertise into making new experiences for my customers. To create a unique look for Prakruti Mishra, I tried to match her spirited personality creating the #ElectricCopper look that shows her fun and adventurous take on life and amps up the electrifying flare of her persona. The Kromatic 2.0 collection allows hairstylists to help consumers in their journey of self expression and I believe that a personalised hair color is the ideal way of allowing people to express their individuality.'' Placid Braganza, Owner at Placid Salon, stated, ''Being associated with Wella Professionals is always a matter of prestige, and coming together to curate the Kromatic Collection once again gives me all the more pleasure and excitement. The thrill of delving into the unknown and customising a hair color that suits a specific personality gives me a great amount of satisfaction as a hairstylist. For ShivaleekaOberoi, the challenge was in creating a look that matches her gorgeous and chic personality and at the same time allows her to unleash her inner diva. This glamorous #CaramelBrown look suits her perfectly. To match the great texture of her hair which has immense bounce, I dabbled with the color types of cool brown and blonde hues resulting in a gorgeous caramel brown hair color. The color exudes classic highlights and gives her hair the right amount of pop.'' Natasha Naegamwala, Director Nalini of Nalini and Yasmin Salon explained, ''I believe hair color is for everyone and the Kromatic 2.0 collection is proof of that. No matter your age, personality, style, or vibe, everyone has a unique personal style and WellaKromatic encourages you to discover that with help from your expert – the hairstylist. I loved working on the new Kromatic 2.0 Collection by Wella Professionals as it gave me the perfect platform to create something new. To match Neelam's bold personality I knew I wanted something Fearless and chic. I opted for creating a customised look with #MagnificentPink. I took slices of the hairline and worked back, and towards the center of her hair so that the color stands out through the perimeter of her hair, frames her face perfectly.'' Nikhil Sharma, Founder at Nikhil Sharma Hairdressing, adds, ''Being a part of Wella Professionals has always been a matter of great pride. This year I am thrilled to create yet another exclusive look for the Kromatic 2.0 Collection. For Rohit who has been averse to color, I wanted to create something classic yet edgy to compliment his dashing personality. I experimented with the technique of dual toning using visual freehand to unlock the #IceBrown Hair color for Rohit. This customised hair color displayed a smooth and swift transition from icy cool tones to blended browns. As stylists we have the power to create transformative changes which can give a consumer the necessary confidence boost that they are looking for.'' It is your time to #FindYourVibe with Kromatic 2.0. Head to the Wella Salon nearest you and #AskAWellaExpert.

More information about Wella Company Wella Company is one of the world's leading beauty companies, comprised of a family of iconic brands such as Wella Professionals, Sebastian, System, weDo, Clairol, OPI, Nioxin and ghd. With 6,000 employees globally and a presence in over 100 countries, Wella Company and its brands enable consumers to look, feel, and be their true selves. As innovators in the hair and nail industry, Wella Company empowers its people to delight consumers, inspire beauty professionals, engage communities, and deliver sustainable growth to its stakeholders.

