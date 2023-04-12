Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 12-04-2023 16:54 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 16:54 IST
Honeywell sets up Sustainablility Centre of Excellence in TN

US-based Honeywell has set up a sustainability centre of excellence in Madurai which would serve as a hub for support in engineering, innovation and collaboration on sustainability initiatives, the company said on Wednesday.

The Centre would accelerate Honeywell's commitment to innovate products and services that help stakeholders reduce emissions as well as achieve its own ESG (environmental, social and governance) commitment to be carbon-neutral by 2035.

The Sustainability Centre of Excellence would focus on developing more sustainable methods of production, like product stewardship, an approach focusing on the management of all aspects of a product, its components and compliance regulations, a company statement said here.

Honeywell Performance Materials and Technologies (PMT) vice president and chief technology officer Gavin Towler said, ''Our sustainability centre of excellence in Madurai signifies our commitment to prioritise support in research and innovation in sustainability to meet our customer's evolving needs in meeting ESG commitments.'' As a hub of engineering, innovation and collaboration, the Centre would fuel new paradigms in sustainability ranging from development of capabilities to reduce carbon emissions and drive positive environmental impact through monitoring and reporting.

Honeywell offers industry specific solutions that include aerospace products and services, control technologies for buildings and industry, and performance materials globally, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

