Left Menu

Zerodha forms joint venture with smallcase for AMC operations

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2023 17:10 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 17:10 IST
Zerodha forms joint venture with smallcase for AMC operations

Brokerage house Zerodha on Wednesday said it has formed a joint venture with Amazon-backed wealth management firm smallcase to build an asset management company.

The capital markets regulator Sebi's approval has already been received for setting up the joint venture. ''While awaiting the final approval of our AMC (mutual fund), we asked if we should build it ourselves or collaborate. Given the 6+ years of experience that @smallcaseHQ has in building investment products, it made perfect sense to create a joint venture (JV) to build the AMC,'' Nithin Kamath founder and CEO of Zerodha tweeted. He, further, announced that smallcase will help Zerodha in building simple low-cost passive mutual fund products for investors.

In September 2021, Zerodha received in-principle approval from Sebi to set up an asset management company. This came after the company applied for a licence to start mutual fund operations in February 2020.

The brokerage house is now awaiting final approval from the Sebi to start the mutual fund operations.

Vasanth Kamath CEO and founder of smallcase tweeted that he is very excited to partner with Zerodha to help introduce a new generation of investors to mutual funds.

''The upcoming AMC will be a joint venture between Zerodha & smallcase and will use learnings & shared values from both cos to build an enduring fund house,'' he tweeted.

At present, 42 mutual fund players are managing an asset base of Rs 40.5 lakh crore. The latest entrant Bajaj Finserv Mutual Fund filed draft documents with the Sebi for launching seven schemes in equity, debt and hybrid spaces.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat rideshare mission

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat r...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine patent fight; California county starts monitoring wastewater for illicit drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine pa...

 Global
3
Moderna says flu shot misses early success bar, but expects 2024 revenue

Moderna says flu shot misses early success bar, but expects 2024 revenue

Global
4
Foldable iPhone in 2028: AI predicts the future of iPhones

Foldable iPhone in 2028: AI predicts the future of iPhones

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Rise of India's Frugality: How it Surpassed the UK and What It Means for the Future

Breaking Down Barriers: How AI is Making Medical Care More Personalized Than Ever

The Unprepared World: How AI is Changing Everything

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023