Left Menu

TCS net income rises 14.8 pc to Rs 11,392 cr in Q4

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-04-2023 18:38 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 18:10 IST
TCS net income rises 14.8 pc to Rs 11,392 cr in Q4
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Software major Tata Consultancy Services on Wednesday reported a 14.8 per cent rise in net income to Rs 11,392 crore for the fourth quarter of last fiscal against Rs 9,959 crore in the year-ago period.

The country's largest technology services company by market value said its revenue rose 16.9 per cent to Rs 59,162 crore during the reporting season from Rs 50,591 crore a year ago.

The company said its operating margins stood at 24.5 per cent in the fourth quarter against 24.1 per cent a year ago.

K Krithivasan, the CEO and MD-designate from mid-March, will formally take over from the incumbent Rajesh Gopinathan from June 1, the company said in a statement.

The company, the largest private sector employer in the country with over 5 lakh payrolls, said it has added a net of 821 employees during the quarter.

Ahead of the earnings announcement, the TCS counter gained 0.87 per cent to Rs 3,242.10 on the BSE, while the benchmark Sensex rallied for the eighth consecutive day, rising 235 points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Deferred) SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat rideshare mission

(Update: Deferred) SpaceX all set to launch its seventh dedicated smallsat r...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine patent fight; California county starts monitoring wastewater for illicit drugs and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna fends off Arbutus appeal in COVID-19 vaccine pa...

 Global
3
Moderna says flu shot misses early success bar, but expects 2024 revenue

Moderna says flu shot misses early success bar, but expects 2024 revenue

Global
4
Foldable iPhone in 2028: AI predicts the future of iPhones

Foldable iPhone in 2028: AI predicts the future of iPhones

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Rise of India's Frugality: How it Surpassed the UK and What It Means for the Future

Breaking Down Barriers: How AI is Making Medical Care More Personalized Than Ever

The Unprepared World: How AI is Changing Everything

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023