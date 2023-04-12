Left Menu

Jamia Millia Islamia installs automated attendance system at library to dissuade 'outsiders'

Jamia Millia Islamia on Wednesday replaced the manual attendance system in its central library with an automated one to curtail the entry of outsiders, an official said.The university has also launched an e-Library mobil app that makes thousands of books available for students online.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-04-2023 18:53 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 18:26 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Facebook (@jmiofficial)
Jamia Millia Islamia on Wednesday replaced the manual attendance system in its central library with an automated one to curtail the entry of ''outsiders'', an official said.

The university has also launched an e-Library mobil app that makes thousands of books available for students online. These these two services were launched done during the inauguration of an exhibition on the Holy Quran.

The ''e-Library MobileApp'' and the ''Automated In/Out Attendance System of Library Users'' was launched by Jamia Millia Islamia Registrar Prof. Nazim Husian Al- Jafri at Dr Zakir Husain Library.

''The Automated In/Out Attendance System of Library Users' will replace the earlier practice of manual attendance system... Library users have praised their experience of a quick and hassle-free attendance system using bar code technology. This will prevent the entry of outsiders,'' an official said.

''Along with this, we also launched the E-Library MobileApp which will facilitate seamless and uninterrupted access to information anytime, anywhere to bonafide library users,'' he added.

Prof. Nazim Husian Al- Jafri also inaugurated the exhibition on the Holy Quaran in the presence of deans, directors, faculty, staff and students of the university.

The exhibition includes a rare collection of manuscripts of the Holy Quran dating back to the 15th century. The exhibition also displays rarely published translations of the Holy Quran in several Indian languages, including Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam, and in international languages, including Japanese, French, German and Russian.

