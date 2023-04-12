U.S. sanctions Turkey-based entities it says helped Russia's war

The United States imposed sanctions on Wednesday on at least four Turkey-based entities it said violated U.S. export controls and helped Russia's war effort, in the biggest U.S. enforcement action in Turkey since the invasion of Ukraine last year.

The designations - including on a Turkey-based electronics company and a technology trader alleged to help transfer "dual-use" goods - were part of a global sanctions package on more than 120 entities announced by the U.S. Treasury.

A U.S. administration official told Reuters the sanctions targeted Turkey-based entities and people in the maritime and trade sectors that were "primarily" Russia-owned or Russia-linked.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)