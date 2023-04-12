Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 2100 hours: DEL81 BIZ-SERUM-LD COVISHIELD Serum Institute of India restarts manufacturing of COVID-19 vaccine Covishield New Delhi: Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla on Wednesday said the company has restarted manufacturing of COVID-19 vaccine Covishield amid rising numbers of cases of the virus infection.

DEL102 BIZ-LD INFLATION Inflation drops to 15-month low of 5.66 pc in March; back in RBI's comfort zone New Delhi: Retail inflation in March fell to a 15-month low of 5.66 per cent and came back to the Reserve Bank's comfort level of 6 per cent, as prices of vegetables and protein-rich items eased, showed government data released on Wednesday.

DEL90 BIZ-LD IIP Industrial production growth rises marginally to 5.6 pc in Feb New Delhi: India's industrial production growth rose marginally to 5.6 per cent in February from 5.5 per cent in January 2023, mainly due to good performance of the power, mining and manufacturing sectors, according to official data released on Wednesday.

DEL96 BIZ-LD RESULTS-TCS TCS reports 14.8 pc rise in net income to Rs 11,392 cr in Q4 Mumbai: Software major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Wednesday opened the earnings season for the March quarter with a 14.8 per cent growth in net income to Rs 11,392 crore against Rs 9,926 crore in the year-ago period.

DEL60 BIZ-LD STOCKS Markets maintain momentum for eighth day; Nifty nears 18k Mumbai: Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty extended rally for the eighth straight session on Wednesday, propelled by intense buying in IT, healthcare and auto stocks amid sustained foreign fund inflows.

DEL118 BIZ-LD RUPEE Rupee gains 1 paise to close at 82.11 against US dollar New Delhi: The rupee consolidated in a narrow range and settled for the day 1 paise higher at 82.11 against the US dollar on Wednesday, as participants remained on the sidelines ahead of the release of the retail inflation data.

DEL53 KESHUB MAHINDRA-2NDLD DEATH Indian auto industry pioneer Keshub Mahindra dies at 99 New Delhi: Keshub Mahindra, a pioneer of Indian auto industry and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd Chairman Emeritus, died on Wednesday morning in Mumbai.

DEL66 BIZ-COMPETITION LAW Competition law amendment bill gets President's assent New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu has given assent to the bill to amend the competition law and the changes seek to ensure regulatory certainty and foster a trust-based business environment.

DEL85 AVI-FAA-INDIA India retains Category I status under FAA's international aviation safety programme New Delhi: India has retained the Category I status under the Federal Aviation Administration's international aviation safety programme, regulator DGCA said on Wednesday.

DEL100 BIZ-MOBILE-IPHONE-EXPORT Mobile phone exports from India crosses USD 11 billion; Apple clocks 50 pc share New Delhi: Mobile phone exports from India reached close to USD 11.12 billion with iPhone maker Apple accounting for around half of the total exports, according to industry body ICEA and estimates from industry sources.

DEL101 BIZ-LD GOLD-PRICE Gold climbs Rs 330; silver zooms Rs 840 New Delhi: Gold price climbed Rs 330 to Rs 61,080 per 10 gram in the national capital on Wednesday amid strong global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

