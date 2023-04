IPL Scoreboard: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals

Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings here on Wednesday.

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal c Shivam Dube b Tushar Deshpande 10 Jos Buttler b Moeen 52 Devdutt Padikkal c Conway b Ravindra Jadeja 38 Sanju Samson b Ravindra Jadeja 0 Ravichandran Ashwin c Magala b Akash Singh 30 Shimron Hetmyer not out 30 Dhruv Jurel c Dube b Akash Singh 4 Jason Holder c Conway b Tushar Deshpande 0 Adam Zampa run out (M Theekshana/Dhoni)1 Extras: (W-10) 10 Total: (For 8 wickets in 20 Overs) 175 Fall of wickets: 1-11, 2-88, 3-88, 4-135, 5-142, 6-167, 7-174, 8-175. Bowling: Akash Singh 4-0-40-2, Tushar Deshpande 4-0-37-2, Maheesh Theekshana 4-0-42-0, Ravindra Jadeja 4-0-21-2, Moeen Ali 2-0-21-1, Sisanda Magala 2-0-14-0. (MORE)

