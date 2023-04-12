Left Menu

Germany not growing dynamically, but IMF forecast 'cautious' -finance minister

For 2023, the institutes expect the German economy to grow 0.3%, skirting a recession. "This recession warning from the IMF is a reason for us to examine what we can do to strengthen our own economic and competitive position," Lindner said.

Reuters | Updated: 12-04-2023 21:29 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 21:29 IST
Germany's is not growing as strongly economically as its partners, Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Wednesday, in response to the publication of International Monetary Fund forecasts that he described as cautious.

The IMF said it expects German gross domestic product to shrink by 0.1% in 2023, entering a recession. The fund forecast 0.8% growth for the euro area. "Our partners, our friends, our competitors are developing more dynamically than Germany in some cases," Lindner said, adding that he considers the IMF's view to be "very cautious."

The finance minister said Berlin will present its updated forecasts in a few weeks, which will be more in line with the forecasts of German economic institutes published last week. For 2023, the institutes expect the German economy to grow 0.3%, skirting a recession.

"This recession warning from the IMF is a reason for us to examine what we can do to strengthen our own economic and competitive position," Lindner said.

