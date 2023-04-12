Left Menu

Google improves Drive location picker experience with new visual experience and helpful suggestions

Google is rolling out enhancements to the location picker in Google Drive (web only), allowing you to organize files, folders, and shortcuts in a more effective way. The new experience includes a modern UI and intelligent suggestions when moving or adding shortcuts to items.

With this update, you will see the following improvements:

  • Upon navigating into a folder location, the Suggested, Starred, and All locations tabs are replaced by a back button and the name of the location
  • Details for the selected folder paths, an option to create a new folder, and an image notification if you're moving something into an empty folder
  • Suggested locations and the option to reject the suggestion, which immediately removes it from the list
  • Streamlined navigation that adds an inline button to complete the action of moving a file in one click
  • A label if a folder is “view only” and explanations for why you might face an error when moving a file, such as not being the owner of a file

For Rapid Release domains, these enhancements are gradually rolled out starting today and it may take up to 15 days for users to have visibility of the new features. As for Scheduled Release domains, the rollout will also be gradual and may take up to 15 days for feature visibility to start, beginning on April 26, 2023.

Improvements to the web Google Drive location picker will be available to all Google Workspace customers, legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers as well as to users with personal Google Accounts

