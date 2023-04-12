Left Menu

Austria, Embraer discussing C-390 purchase at Rio defense fair -sources

Austria is looking to advance in talks with Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA at the LAAD defense and security fair on purchasing four or five KC-390 military cargo aircraft, two sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. The move is part of the Embraer Defense unit's goal to expand its foreign revenue share this year, focusing on foreign sales of the C-390 Millennium - as the jet-engine transport plane is also known - as reported by Reuters this year.

Reuters | Updated: 12-04-2023 23:38 IST | Created: 12-04-2023 23:38 IST
Austria, Embraer discussing C-390 purchase at Rio defense fair -sources

Austria is looking to advance in talks with Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA at the LAAD defense and security fair on purchasing four or five KC-390 military cargo aircraft, two sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The move is part of the Embraer Defense unit's goal to expand its foreign revenue share this year, focusing on foreign sales of the C-390 Millennium - as the jet-engine transport plane is also known - as reported by Reuters this year. Austria participated in a meeting of KC-390 users last month in Portugal. Hungary, which already bought the plane, the Netherlands, which has selected the plane to renew its fleet, and the Czech Republic also attended the meeting.

An Austrian delegation traveled to Brazil for LAAD, and one of the people said further talks regarding the KC-390 were on their agenda, although a final decision on a purchase was still to be made. The Austrian government did not immediately respond to a request for comment sent outside business hours.

Austria is looking to renew its fleet of Lockheed Martin's Hercules C-130s. The country announced it would procure four to five aircraft for contract signing in the first half of 2024, with delivery no later than 2030. "The KC-390 is being looked at and there is mutual interest," a second industry source said on Wednesday.

The news comes as Embraer on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding with Sweden's Saab to position the KC-390 as the preferred solution for the Swedish Air Force's tactical air transport requirements and to pursue new business opportunities. "There are talks with several countries," Embraer Defense CEO Bosco da Costa Junior told Reuters on the sidelines of LAAD. He did not specify countries, but noted it was public that Austria and the Czech Republic had recently participated in a meeting of KC-390 users.

The company on Wednesday also launched the A-29 Super Tucano light attack aircraft with a NATO configuration, initially focusing on meeting the needs of European nations, according to a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Foldable iPhone in 2028: AI predicts the future of iPhones

Foldable iPhone in 2028: AI predicts the future of iPhones

 India
2
China notifies S.Korea of a falling object north of Taiwan on Sunday - ministry official

China notifies S.Korea of a falling object north of Taiwan on Sunday - minis...

 South Korea
3
Sugar molecule in blood can predict Alzheimer's 10 years early: Study

Sugar molecule in blood can predict Alzheimer's 10 years early: Study

 India
4
Health News Roundup: US appeals Texas abortion pill ruling as states stockpile the drug; How India's birth control battle falters in rural district and more

Health News Roundup: US appeals Texas abortion pill ruling as states stockpi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Rise of India's Frugality: How it Surpassed the UK and What It Means for the Future

Breaking Down Barriers: How AI is Making Medical Care More Personalized Than Ever

The Unprepared World: How AI is Changing Everything

The Power of IoT in Healthcare: Enhancing Patient Care with Automated Monitoring

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023