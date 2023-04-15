Zepto ropes in former Myntra CFO Ramesh Bafna to lead finance team

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2023 19:17 IST | Created: 15-04-2023 19:17 IST
Quick commerce start-up Zepto has appointed Ramesh Bafna as its new Chief Financial Officer, the company said on Saturday.

Bafna was the chief financial officer of fashion and lifestyle e-commerce firm Myntra. ''To take Zepto public in 2-3 years, we believe we need an incredible CFO and Ramesh is the right person for the job,'' Zepto co-founder and CEO Aadit Palicha said.

Zepto said that Bafna's appointment signifies major milestones in its growth and profitability metrics, where the company is now focusing on building an industry-leading finance team for its next phase of scale. Bafna will take over the role in mid-May from Jitendra Nagpal who moved out of the company recently. Bafna earlier served as the CFO at the wealth tech company, CoinSwitch Kuber. He has also spent a decade at IT services major Wipro.

