IPL Scoreboard: LSG vs PBKS

Scoreboard of the IPL match between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings here on Saturday.

Lucknow Super Giants Innings: KL Rahul c (sub)Nathan Ellis b Arshdeep Singh 74 Kyle Mayers c Harpreet Singh b Harpreet Brar 29 Deepak Hooda lbw b Raza 2 Krunal Pandya c Shahrukh Khan b Rabada 18 Nicholas Pooran c Shahrukh Khan b Rabada 0 Marcus Stoinis c Jitesh Sharma b Sam Curran 15 Ayush Badoni not out 5 Krishnappa Gowtham c Raza b Sam Curran 1 Yudhvir Singh Charak c Shahrukh Khan b Sam Curran 0 Ravi Bishnoi not out 3 Extras: (LB-5, W-6, NB-1) 12 Total: (8 wkts, 20 Overs) 159 Fall of Wickets: 53-1, 62-2, 110-3, 111-4, 142-5, 150-6, 154-7, 154-8.

Bowler: Matthew Short 2-0-10-0, Arshdeep Singh 3-0-22-1, Kagiso Rabada 4-0-34-2, Sam Curran 4-0-31-3, Harpreet Brar 2-0-10-1, Sikandar Raza 2-0-19-1, Rahul Chahar 3-0-28-0. (MORE)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)