Second meeting of G20 Digital Economy Working Group begins in Hyderabad on Monday

As part of Indias G20 presidency, MeitY had organised the first Digital Economy Working Group meeting in Lucknow in February.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-04-2023 21:51 IST | Created: 16-04-2023 21:51 IST
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) will organise the second in-person meeting of G20 Digital Economy Working Group (DEWG) here from April 17-19, officials said on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters here, MeitY Secretary Alkesh Kumar Sharma and Telecom Secretary K Rajaraman said the inaugural address will be given by Union Minister of State for Communications Devusinh Chauhan and Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment A Narayanaswamy.

The side events would focus primarily on digital connectivity and would comprise of three panel discussions on the thematic areas namely 'High Speed Mobile Broadband and its impacts on lives, society and industry', 'Digital Inclusion: Connecting the Unconnected', and 'Sustainable, Green Digital Infrastructure: Challenges and Opportunities,' the officials said. Global experts will share their experience in emerging and telecom technologies and on technology led inclusive development.

On the second and third day of the meetings, G20 members, invited guests from countries and international organisations would discuss extensively on the actionable deliverables in priority areas namely 'Digital Public Infrastructure', 'Cybersecurity' and 'Digital Skilling'.

The delegates would visit Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Hyderabad, to gain first-hand knowledge of India's expertise in the emerging digital and telecom technologies namely 5G-i, 6G, Internet of Things (IoT) and various cases pertaining to welfare of citizens, the officials said. A workshop titled 'Multi-stakeholder Consultation for Mutual Recognition of Digital Skills' would also be held on April 18.

The 'Stay Safe Online (SSO)' campaign and 'G20 Digital Innovation Alliance (DIA)' have been launched under Indian Presidency to engage with common people especially youths and entrepreneurs in G20 Member States, the officials said. As part of India's G20 presidency, MeitY had organised the first Digital Economy Working Group meeting in Lucknow in February.

