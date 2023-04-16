Amazon services AWS and Alexa back up after brief outage

(Recasts, adds comment from Amazon spokesperson) April 16 (Reuters) -

Amazon.com Inc said its cloud computing division Amazon Web Services (AWS) and its voice assistant service Alexa were back online after a brief outage on Sunday. Alexa was down for thousands of users in the United States, according to Downdetector, while hundreds of users reported issues with accessing AWS. Users also reported issues accessing Amazon's mobile app.

Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including user-submitted errors, showed more than 16,000 reports about Alexa at the peak of the disruption. Alexa is now operating normally, an Amazon spokesperson told Reuters in an email.

AWS on its website said services have recovered from an issue in which AWS users were unable to complete the account signup process and were receiving error messages regarding their billing console. AWS's billing console helps to manage ongoing payments and payment methods registered to AWS accounts, according to its website

