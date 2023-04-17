Left Menu

Scoreboard of IPL match between RCB and CSK

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-04-2023 21:32 IST | Created: 17-04-2023 21:32 IST
Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore here on Monday.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad c Parnell b Mohammed Siraj 3 Devon Conway b Patel 83 Ajinkya Rahane b de Silva 37 Shivam Dube c Mohammed Siraj b Parnell 52 Ambati Rayudu c Karthik b Vyshak 14 Moeen Ali not out 19 Ravindra Jadeja c sub (SS Prabhudessai) b Maxwell 10 MS Dhoni not out 1 Extras: (LB-1, NB-2, W-4) 7 Total: (For 6 wickets in 20 overs) 226 Fall of wickets: 1-16, 2-90, 3-170, 4-178, 5-198, 6-224 Bowling: Mohammed Siraj 4-0-30-1, Wayne Parnell 4-0-48-1, Vijaykumar Vyshak 4-0-62-1, Glenn Maxwell 2.4-0-28-1, Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva 2-0-21-1, Harshal Patel 3.2-0-36-1. MORE

