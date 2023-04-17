Left Menu

WTO panel rules against India's import duties on certain ICT products in dispute with Japan, EU

The duties ranged between 7.5 per cent and 20 per cent.The European Union had claimed that the measures appear to be inconsistent with certain provisions of the WTO.On 17th April 2019, Singapore and Chinese Taipei requested to join the consultations. On 18th April 2019, Canada, Japan, Thailand and the United States requested to join the consultations. On 19th April 2019, China requested to join the consultations.

The dispute panel of the Geneva-based World Trade Organisation (WTO) on Monday said the import duties imposed by India on certain informational and technology products violates global trading norms.

The ruling followed a dispute filed by the European Union, Japan and Taiwan against these duties in the WTO.

''We recommend that India bring such measures into conformity with its obligations under the GATT 199,'' the WTO panel's report said.

The WTO has circulated three panel reports in the cases brought by the European Union, Japan and Chinese Taipei in India -- Tariff Treatment on Certain Goods in the Information and Communications Technology sector.

The EU on April 2, 2019 had challenged the introduction of import duties by India on a wide range of ICT products, for instance, mobile phones and components, base stations, integrated circuits and optical instruments. The duties ranged between 7.5 per cent and 20 per cent.

The European Union had claimed that the measures appear to be inconsistent with certain provisions of the WTO.

On 17th April 2019, Singapore and Chinese Taipei requested to join the consultations. On 18th April 2019, Canada, Japan, Thailand and the United States requested to join the consultations. On 19th April 2019, China requested to join the consultations.

