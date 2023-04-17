Left Menu

Solid first-quarter stock performance fueled 8.7% short interest jump -S3

Short-sellers aim to profit by selling borrowed shares, hoping to buy them back later at a lower price. Technology, consumer discretionary and industrials reported the largest quarterly increases in short exposure, while short positions in energy and utilities fell the most, wrote Ihor Dusaniwsky, managing director of Predictive Analytics at S3. Year-to-date, tech shares have surged 19.9%, consumer discretionary has advanced 13.6% and industrials have gained 2.0%.

Reuters | Updated: 17-04-2023 22:26 IST | Created: 17-04-2023 22:26 IST
Solid first-quarter stock performance fueled 8.7% short interest jump -S3

The solid first-quarter stock market performance helped prompt an 8.7% rise in short interest in U.S. and Canadian equities markets, according to a note from S3 Partners Research released on Friday.

Short interest in U.S. and Canada markets increased by $77.9 billion, or 8.7%, to $977 billion in the first quarter of 2023, S3 Partners data showed. Short-sellers aim to profit by selling borrowed shares, hoping to buy them back later at a lower price.

Technology, consumer discretionary and industrials reported the largest quarterly increases in short exposure, while short positions in energy and utilities fell the most, wrote Ihor Dusaniwsky, managing director of Predictive Analytics at S3. Year-to-date, tech shares have surged 19.9%, consumer discretionary has advanced 13.6% and industrials have gained 2.0%. Energy and utilities have dropped 1.6% and 2.2% so far this year.

Short interest exposure is concentrated in technology , consumer discretionary and financials, which together account for about 47% of the total $976.84 billion in short interest at the end of the quarter, according Reuters analysis of the data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CBI arrests assistant IT commissioner in bribery case in Ahmedabad, recovers phones from Sabarmati river

CBI arrests assistant IT commissioner in bribery case in Ahmedabad, recovers...

 India
2
The Rise of Hybrid Crypto Exchanges - Next-Gen Solutions for Traditional Markets

The Rise of Hybrid Crypto Exchanges - Next-Gen Solutions for Traditional Mar...

 Global
3
Coca-Cola acquires 15 pc stake in Hashtag Loyalty

Coca-Cola acquires 15 pc stake in Hashtag Loyalty

 India
4
Infosys shares fall nearly 15 pc; mcap declines by Rs 73,060 cr post earnings announcement

Infosys shares fall nearly 15 pc; mcap declines by Rs 73,060 cr post earning...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Strengthening Resilience is Critical for Development in Asia-Pacific

The Science Behind Why Everyday Decisions Feel Stressful

Building Smarter Cities: Geospatial Technology as a Key Urban Planning Tool

Supercharging Energy Storage: How Supercapacitors Could Be the Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023