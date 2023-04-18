Left Menu

Nine more US states join Justice Department lawsuit against Google over ad tech

Reuters | Updated: 18-04-2023 03:09 IST | Created: 18-04-2023 03:09 IST
Nine more U.S. states on Monday joined a civil antitrust lawsuit filed earlier by the Justice Department against Alphabet Inc's Google for allegedly monopolizing multiple digital advertising technology products, the department said. The Attorneys General of Arizona, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Washington and West Virginia joined the lawsuit on Monday.

The suit was filed earlier this year with support from California, Colorado, Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Virginia.

