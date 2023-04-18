Nissan aims for 80% of model line-up to be electrified by 2030 - exec
Reuters | Updated: 18-04-2023 16:45 IST | Created: 18-04-2023 16:09 IST
Japanese automaker Nissan Motor aims to have seven electrified vehicle models by 2026 and 80% of its line-up to be electrified by 2030 in China, chief operating officer Ashwani Gupta said on the sidelines of the Shanghai auto show on Tuesday.
He said that China had already passed the tipping point where customers were willing to accept EVs as their main car and that Nissan had to make their products competitive enough on price to fight domestic rivals.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nissan Motor
- Ashwani Gupta
- Shanghai
- China
- Japanese
- Nissan
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Vatican says China has unilaterally appointed bishop to Shanghai
Vatican says China has unilaterally appointed bishop to Shanghai
Tesla to build Shanghai factory to make Megapack batteries
Tesla to build Shanghai factory to make Megapack batteries - Xinhua
Brazil President Lula arrives in Shanghai - Chinese state media