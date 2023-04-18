Asus ROG Phone 7/ 7 Ultimate update brings fixes, improvements, and new features

Asus is rolling out a new software update to its latest gaming phone duo - the ROG Phone 7 and ROG Phone 7 Ultimate. This build, version 33.0820.0810.121, brings several fixes and improvements, including better charging, unlocking, gaming experiences, and new features such as the press-and-hold trash can option and AirTrigger and Macro presets for various game packages.

One of the issues that have been resolved is a rare charging problem that occurred when the AeroActive Cooler was connected to the phone and the charger was plugged in. Additionally, the update has fixed an issue where light effects for the AeroActive Cooler would occasionally not work in games.

Here's the complete update changelog (via):

Fixed rare charging issue when the phone is connected to the AeroActive Cooler and the charger is plugged in. Improved fingerprint unlocking Fixed issue with where light effects for AeroActive Cooler would occasionally not work in games. Improved AeroActive Cooler system stability Fixed issue where AirTriggers could become unresponsive in games Provide a press-and-hold trash can option to one-time dismiss persistent notifications Added AirTrigger presets for TW game packages: PUBG MOBILE: PUBG M, Ragnarok ORIGIN, Ragnarok X: Next Generation, Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds, Tower of Fantasy, CODM – Garena, League of Legends: Wild Rift, Honkai Impact 3rd, Arena of Valor, Odin: Valhalla Rising, SLAM DUNK. Added AirTrigger presets for WW game packages: Genshin Impact, Diablo: Immortal, Call of Dut Mobile, PUBG MOBILE, Torchlight: Infinite, Brawl Stars, Guardian Tales, Arena of Valor. Added Macro presets for TW Game packages: Tower of Fantasy, Arena of Valor, Ragnarok ORIGIN, Odin: Valhalla Rising, Honkai Impact 3rd, League of Legends: Wild Rift, Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds, Ragnarok X: Next Generation. Added Macro presets for WW Game packages: Genshin Impact, Diablo: Immortal, Torchlight: Infinite, Guardian Tales, Arena of Valor.

The update is rolling out in batches, therefore it may take some days for you to receive the notification. You may tap "System updates" in [Settings] >[System] to check if there is new firmware available on your handset.