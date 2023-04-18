Left Menu

Asus ROG Phone 7/ 7 Ultimate update brings fixes, improvements, and new features

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2023 17:22 IST | Created: 18-04-2023 17:22 IST
Asus ROG Phone 7/ 7 Ultimate update brings fixes, improvements, and new features
Image Credit: Asus

Asus is rolling out a new software update to its latest gaming phone duo - the ROG Phone 7 and ROG Phone 7 Ultimate. This build, version 33.0820.0810.121, brings several fixes and improvements, including better charging, unlocking, gaming experiences, and new features such as the press-and-hold trash can option and AirTrigger and Macro presets for various game packages.

One of the issues that have been resolved is a rare charging problem that occurred when the AeroActive Cooler was connected to the phone and the charger was plugged in. Additionally, the update has fixed an issue where light effects for the AeroActive Cooler would occasionally not work in games.

Here's the complete update changelog (via):

  1. Fixed rare charging issue when the phone is connected to the AeroActive Cooler and the charger is plugged in.
  2. Improved fingerprint unlocking
  3. Fixed issue with where light effects for AeroActive Cooler would occasionally not work in games.
  4. Improved AeroActive Cooler system stability
  5. Fixed issue where AirTriggers could become unresponsive in games
  6. Provide a press-and-hold trash can option to one-time dismiss persistent notifications
  7. Added AirTrigger presets for TW game packages: PUBG MOBILE: PUBG M, Ragnarok ORIGIN, Ragnarok X: Next Generation, Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds, Tower of Fantasy, CODM – Garena, League of Legends: Wild Rift, Honkai Impact 3rd, Arena of Valor, Odin: Valhalla Rising, SLAM DUNK.
  8. Added AirTrigger presets for WW game packages: Genshin Impact, Diablo: Immortal, Call of Dut Mobile, PUBG MOBILE, Torchlight: Infinite, Brawl Stars, Guardian Tales, Arena of Valor.
  9. Added Macro presets for TW Game packages: Tower of Fantasy, Arena of Valor, Ragnarok ORIGIN, Odin: Valhalla Rising, Honkai Impact 3rd, League of Legends: Wild Rift, Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds, Ragnarok X: Next Generation.
  10. Added Macro presets for WW Game packages: Genshin Impact, Diablo: Immortal,  Torchlight: Infinite, Guardian Tales, Arena of Valor.

The update is rolling out in batches, therefore it may take some days for you to receive the notification. You may tap "System updates" in [Settings] >[System] to check if there is new firmware available on your handset.

TRENDING

1
CBI arrests assistant IT commissioner in bribery case in Ahmedabad, recovers phones from Sabarmati river

CBI arrests assistant IT commissioner in bribery case in Ahmedabad, recovers...

 India
2
The Rise of Hybrid Crypto Exchanges - Next-Gen Solutions for Traditional Markets

The Rise of Hybrid Crypto Exchanges - Next-Gen Solutions for Traditional Mar...

 Global
3
Coca-Cola acquires 15 pc stake in Hashtag Loyalty

Coca-Cola acquires 15 pc stake in Hashtag Loyalty

 India
4
Widowed daughter-in-law need not pay maintenance to her parents-in-law: Bombay HC

Widowed daughter-in-law need not pay maintenance to her parents-in-law: Bomb...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Truth: Examining the Security of Blockchain Technology

Bridging the Gap: How Financial Inclusion Can Help Reduce Poverty and Income Inequality

Why Strengthening Resilience is Critical for Development in Asia-Pacific

The Science Behind Why Everyday Decisions Feel Stressful

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023