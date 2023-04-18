Left Menu

Avalon Technologies shares fall over 9 pc in debut trade

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2023 17:29 IST | Created: 18-04-2023 17:29 IST
Avalon Technologies shares fall over 9 pc in debut trade

Shares of Avalon Technologies declined more than 9 per cent against the issue price of Rs 436 in its debut trade on Tuesday.

The stock made its debut at Rs 431, a decline of 1.14 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. During the day, it fell 11 per cent to Rs 387.75. Shares of the company ended at Rs 397.45 apiece, lower by 8.84 per cent.

On NSE, shares of the firm are listed at par with the issue price at Rs 436. The stock ended at Rs 396 each, a decline of 9.17 per cent.

In volume terms, 3.17 lakh shares of the company were traded on BSE and over 47.58 lakh shares on NSE during the day.

The company commanded a market valuation of Rs 2,595.05 crore.

In the equity market, the 30-share BSE Sensex fell 183.74 points or 0.31 per cent to settle at 59,727.01.

The initial public offer (IPO) of Avalon Technologies was subscribed 2.21 times on the last day of subscription on April 6.

The IPO of up to Rs 865 crore had a price range of Rs 415-436 a share.

Founded in 1999, Avalon is an end-to-end electronic manufacturing service solutions provider. It has 12 manufacturing units located across the US and India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CBI arrests assistant IT commissioner in bribery case in Ahmedabad, recovers phones from Sabarmati river

CBI arrests assistant IT commissioner in bribery case in Ahmedabad, recovers...

 India
2
The Rise of Hybrid Crypto Exchanges - Next-Gen Solutions for Traditional Markets

The Rise of Hybrid Crypto Exchanges - Next-Gen Solutions for Traditional Mar...

 Global
3
Coca-Cola acquires 15 pc stake in Hashtag Loyalty

Coca-Cola acquires 15 pc stake in Hashtag Loyalty

 India
4
Widowed daughter-in-law need not pay maintenance to her parents-in-law: Bombay HC

Widowed daughter-in-law need not pay maintenance to her parents-in-law: Bomb...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Truth: Examining the Security of Blockchain Technology

Bridging the Gap: How Financial Inclusion Can Help Reduce Poverty and Income Inequality

Why Strengthening Resilience is Critical for Development in Asia-Pacific

The Science Behind Why Everyday Decisions Feel Stressful

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023