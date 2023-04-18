Left Menu

Testsigma announces low-code API testing

Unlike traditional test automation platforms that rely on extensive expertise in coding and knowledge of test frameworks, Testsigma uses natural language processing that lets QA teams write test cases in plain English. Using Testsigma, software testers can create automated tests 5X faster using plain English statements and automate web, desktop, mobile apps, API tests, UI, and database tests using a single platform.

Testsigma announces low-code API testing
Testsigma, a fast-growing open-source, low-code test automation platform, has announced the addition of API testing to its existing suite of test automation capabilities. With this latest addition, QA engineering teams can now use Testsigma's unified low-code platform to automate and test APIs along with web, mobile, and desktop applications. API Testing on Testsigma allows QA teams to easily create and verify API tests in real-time, without requiring any coding expertise. With the built-in data-driven testing capabilities, users can seamlessly add verifications to a variety of test scenarios without using multiple test scripts. Users can also integrate API and GUI tests for comprehensive end-to-end testing and improved test coverage.

''Letting our customers automate and test APIs is a critical step towards our vision of building the Operating System for QA. Software quality should not be a function of coding expertise, but of curiosity and an empathetic understanding of user behavior. We truly believe Testsigma is ushering a new way of testing using natural language to deploy quality software, and we are already seeing thousands of empowered QA teams help deploy software 5 times faster with increased confidence,'' said Rukmangada Kandyala, CEO and Founder of Testsigma. Unlike traditional test automation platforms that rely on extensive expertise in coding and knowledge of test frameworks, Testsigma uses natural language processing that lets QA teams write test cases in plain English. This enables QA teams to get started with test automation 5X faster, compared to using traditional test automation frameworks and solutions.

Testsigma has been enhancing the platform over the last year, and this includes testing desktop apps, support to test flutter apps and integration with software in the DevOps ecosystem like Azure DevOps, Xray, Codeship CI etc.

About Testsigma Testsigma is an open source, low-code test automation platform for QA teams looking to automate tests without extensive coding expertise. Using Testsigma, software testers can create automated tests 5X faster using plain English statements and automate web, desktop, mobile apps, API tests, UI, and database tests using a single platform. Hundreds of leading QA teams across the world use Testsigma's low-code test automation platform to release quality software at speed and scale. Some notable customers of Testsigma include HP Enterprise, Samsung, Bosch, Honeywell, and American Psychological Association. Testsigma is backed by leading investors like Accel and Strive.

Media contact media@testsigma.com Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mwoutDiqwjg Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2056825/Testsigma_Logo.jpg

