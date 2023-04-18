Tata Electronics appoints Randhir Thakur as CEO, MD

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2023 19:31 IST | Created: 18-04-2023 19:31 IST
Tata Electronics Pvt Ltd on Tuesday announced appointment of former Intel Foundry Services President Randhir Thakur as its Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director.

Thakur, a global leader and hands-on innovator in semiconductor industry, has worked with Intel for over 5 years. He brings over 40 years of experience in the global manufacturing, research and development, the company said in a statement.

His previously stints include leadership and technical positions at Applied Materials Inc., SanDisk Corp. and also across the semiconductor industry in STEAG Electronic Systems and Micron Technology Inc.

Tata Electronics Pvt Ltd (TEPL) was founded in 2020 as a greenfield venture of the Tata group with expertise in manufacturing precision components and has a roadmap that extends to semiconductor fabrication and packaging segments.

''The roadmap for Tata Electronics is exciting and Thakur's in-depth knowledge and multi-functional experience will bode well for the company. I am confident that under his leadership, Tata Electronics will lead India to take its rightful position in the global semiconductor and precision manufacturing industry,'' Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said. Thakur has made significant contributions to the development of advanced semiconductor technologies, the statement said. He has deep expertise in ecosystem leadership, process technology equipment, driving mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures, product development, while collaborating closely with ecosystem partners and customers, it added.

