Left Menu

Google says services back up for US users

About 87% of impacted users had reported issues with Google Search, Downdetector data showed. As of 10:21 pm ET (02:21 GMT), the number of outage reports dropped to 324.

Reuters | Updated: 19-04-2023 08:22 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 08:22 IST
Google says services back up for US users

Alphabet Inc's Google said services were back up for users in the U.S. after a brief outage late on Tuesday, according to a company spokesperson.

"There was a very brief issue affecting the availability of results for some searches, limited to the Americas region, and it was quickly addressed," the spokesperson said in an email, without disclosing further details on the outage. At the peak of the outage more than 22,000 users were impacted, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources including user-submitted errors on its platform. About 87% of impacted users had reported issues with Google Search, Downdetector data showed.

As of 10:21 pm ET (02:21 GMT), the number of outage reports dropped to 324.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PREVIEW-Burger King looks to viral jingle to lift sales in choppy economy

PREVIEW-Burger King looks to viral jingle to lift sales in choppy economy

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff; J&J talc unit again seeks to halt 38,000 cancer lawsuits and more

Health News Roundup: WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, st...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Argentina battles major dengue outbreak with atomic radiation; Dead birds get new life: New Mexico researchers develop taxidermy bird drones and more

Science News Roundup: Argentina battles major dengue outbreak with atomic ra...

 Global
4
Pvt equity inflow in real estate plunges 95 pc to USD 45 mn in Jan-Mar

Pvt equity inflow in real estate plunges 95 pc to USD 45 mn in Jan-Mar

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking the Truth: Examining the Security of Blockchain Technology

Bridging the Gap: How Financial Inclusion Can Help Reduce Poverty and Income Inequality

Why Strengthening Resilience is Critical for Development in Asia-Pacific

The Science Behind Why Everyday Decisions Feel Stressful

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023