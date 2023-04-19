Exploring The Common Questions Regarding AI

AI is a hot topic right now thanks to massive advances in the type of technology available to the public. However, it’s also a topic that’s often misunderstood and over-accentuated. So, let’s explore some of the key questions surrounding AI along with the answers that you should be aware of.

Will Regulations Be Needed?

There will need to be laws and restrictions put in place for those companies creating AI otherwise who knows where things will end up? It only takes one person or company to mess things up and the whole world could be impacted. Governments will need to think long and hard about any regulations they put in place, to protect not only the general population but businesses as well. The European Union is currently in the process of setting up AI regulations while the USA is dragging its heels slightly. It has been noted that the President and his administration team work on developing AI regulations as a top priority. This is in the best interests of all citizens of those countries.

Which Industries Will Be Impacted?

Next, it’s worth thinking about the industries that are likely to be impacted. Currently, the biggest industry at risk is largely the online marketing and writing industry. There’s now software that can produce full-length, beautifully written articles in a matter of seconds. This could make copywriters largely redundant. Other industries that require the human touch are far less likely to be replaced. For instance, a divorce lawyer is unlikely to be replaced with a piece of software. Even if there was software capable of providing the right solution, there’s another question that must be raised here.

Will It Be Rejected By Society?

Many in the online marketing industry are getting a sense of Deja Vu when it comes to AI. Several years ago, there were multiple reports suggesting that written content would be virtually nonexistent by 2025 due to the demand for videos on sites such as Instagram, and TikTok. That didn’t happen. Instead, it quickly became apparent that people like reading content online and may be more likely to read an article than watch a video on sites such as Forbes. Some analysts now believe that history will repeat itself with people favoring websites that continue to use human writers instead of reading articles created by the software. Of course, this will only be the case if the two do not become completely indistinguishable.

Is It The Leap Forward People Claim?

Leaders such as Bill Gates are quick to position AI as one of the most significant leaps forward in technology in 100 years. He may be right. However, it’s important to learn that this technology - while impressive - is still in its infancy. That means that we don’t currently know how far we can take it or what it will be capable of. What we do know is what it is capable of right now and the results are undeniably staggering. While this may not eradicate entire industries, AI could fundamentally change core processes in countless careers. This is what makes it so incredible. However, that doesn’t mean it's without issue or fault.

Is It Infallible?

It’s tempting to suggest that AI is completely infallible. However, this is not the case. Reports have consistently shown that AI is subject to input bias. That means it will only provide answers based on the date it is offered. As such, it’s possible for AI software to be right or left-leaning, depending largely on who is responsible for feeding it and teaching it with the right data. It may also simply make up information that it can’t access. This is one of the reasons why researchers are currently skeptical about how useful it will be in cases where accurate information is vitally important.

Is It Smarter Than Humans?

As it is humans that create AI machines then it can never really be smarter than a human being. However, it can appear to be smarter as AI can have specialist fields and subjects. For instance, AIs can perform surgery or make cars which humans can do but it takes years of training and study for this to be possible. AIs are always programmed to be told what to do with their tasks and jobs on the system inside of them. Something to also bear in mind is that AI gets all its information from things it hears or gathers from other sources, such as the internet. They keep hold of all this knowledge and information for when they need it. Take Alexa for example, she knows how to tell jokes and can even tell you what the weather is like.

Is AI Sentient?

You may have heard questions and queries about whether AI software could already be sentient. For instance, there was a lot of debate after an insider at Google released transcripts they had with an AI that they were developing. There were lots of opinions on this topic. However, most experts concluded that the software was not sentient but had been programmed to answer questions as though it was. They claimed this was worrying in itself as an expert software engineer had been tricked into believing that the software was ‘thinking.’

Is It Dangerous?

Finally, something you may ask yourself is what happens if AI turns on us? There are ‘robots’ everywhere these days, including in your hospitals. These perform surgical procedures all throughout the day. Usually, programmed by a computer so that there is a track record of what it has been set to do. These have rarely gone wrong and patients come out of the theatre happy and well. However, that being said, what happens when you take a ‘human’ looking AI and stick it in your home to help you around the house? This is where things can take a turn for the worse, ever seen the film M3gan? With the right tech support and setup, AI should never turn dangerous enough that we are at risk.

We hope you found this article helpful and that it gave you the answers to the key questions regarding AI. Remember, it won’t completely take over the world but it will help to have some knowledge about it when it becomes more popular.

