Left Menu

NHAI to create around 10,000 km of 'digital highways' by FY25

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2023 17:08 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 16:43 IST
NHAI to create around 10,000 km of 'digital highways' by FY25
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned NHAI is working towards the development of around 10,000 kilometers of Optic Fibre Cables (OFC) infrastructure across the country by FY2024-25, according to an official statement.

The statement said National Highways Logistics Management Limited (NHLML), a fully-owned special purpose vehicle of NHAI, will implement the network of ''digital highways'' by developing integrated utility corridors along the national highways to develop OFC infrastructure.

According to the statement, around 1,367 kilometers on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and 512 km on the Hyderabad-Bangalore corridor have been identified as pilot routes for digital highway development.

The statement said providing internet connectivity to remote locations across the country, the OFC network will help expedite the roll-out of new-age telecom technologies like 5G & 6G.

The recently-inaugurated 246-km Delhi–Dausa–Lalsot section of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway features a three-meter dedicated utility corridor used to lay optical fibre cables, which will serve as the backbone for the roll-out of the 5G network in the region.

The statement noted that the OFC laying work along the national highways has started and is targeted for completion in about a year.

The OFC network will allow direct plug-and-play or 'fiber-on-demand' model for the telecom/internet services.

The network will be leased out on a fixed price allotment mechanism on 'open for all' basis through a web portal to eligible users, the statement said, adding that OFC allotment policy is being finalized in consultation with the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and sector regulator Trai.

The statement noted that the creation of ''digital highways'' will not only have a catalytic impact on the growth and development but also contribute to the digital transformation of the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PREVIEW-Burger King looks to viral jingle to lift sales in choppy economy

PREVIEW-Burger King looks to viral jingle to lift sales in choppy economy

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff; J&J talc unit again seeks to halt 38,000 cancer lawsuits and more

Health News Roundup: WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, st...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster for older adults; WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Argentina battles major dengue outbreak with atomic radiation; Dead birds get new life: New Mexico researchers develop taxidermy bird drones and more

Science News Roundup: Argentina battles major dengue outbreak with atomic ra...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Sustainable Energy: Empowering Rural Communities with Access to Electricity

Skipping meals shouldn’t get a good grade

The Silent Suffering: Understanding the Impact of Workplace Violence and Harassment on Health

Unlocking the Truth: Examining the Security of Blockchain Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023