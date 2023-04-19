You can now turn off video feed from other participants during Google Meet call

Google has added the ability for Meet users to turn off the video feed from other participants during a call. This will allow you to focus your meeting view to just the presenter or hide participants with video feeds you find distracting.

It is worth mentioning that the changes will only impact only your experience and other participants will not be notified nor will their experience change.

To turn off video feed from other participants, follow these steps:

In a Google Meet meeting, open the People panel

On a participant, click More options (three-dot icon)

Click Don't watch.

To turn the video back on, click Start Watching.

This feature will be available on Google Meet on the web and mobile devices. For users who join a meeting from a mobile device, there is now an option to choose "Audio only," which will disable all video feeds apart from the tiles that are displaying content.

Starting from April 18, 2023, Google has implemented a gradual rollout of this new feature for both Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains. The feature visibility may take up to 15 days to become available to all users.

It will be available to the following Workspace editions, as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers.

Business Starter

Business Standard

Business Plus

Education Fundamentals

Education Standard

Enterprise Starter

Enterprise Essentials

Enterprise Standard

Enterprise Plus

Essentials Starter

Essentials

Google One Subscribers with 2TB or more storage space

Teaching & Learning Upgrade

Workspace Individual

Meanwhile, Google has also expanded admin privileges for Google Meet hardware devices from three to twelve, providing admins more ways to delegate admin roles and access as it pertains to device data and management within the Admin console.

The gradual rollout of the new functionality for both Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains will begin on April 25 and the feature visibility may take up to 15 days.