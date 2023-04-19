Left Menu

You can now turn off video feed from other participants during Google Meet call

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 19-04-2023 16:54 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 16:51 IST
You can now turn off video feed from other participants during Google Meet call
Image Credit: Google Workspace Updates

Google has added the ability for Meet users to turn off the video feed from other participants during a call. This will allow you to focus your meeting view to just the presenter or hide participants with video feeds you find distracting.

It is worth mentioning that the changes will only impact only your experience and other participants will not be notified nor will their experience change.

To turn off video feed from other participants, follow these steps:

  • In a Google Meet meeting, open the People panel
  • On a participant, click More options (three-dot icon)
  • Click Don't watch.
  • To turn the video back on, click Start Watching.

This feature will be available on Google Meet on the web and mobile devices. For users who join a meeting from a mobile device, there is now an option to choose "Audio only," which will disable all video feeds apart from the tiles that are displaying content.

Starting from April 18, 2023, Google has implemented a gradual rollout of this new feature for both Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains. The feature visibility may take up to 15 days to become available to all users.

It will be available to the following Workspace editions, as well as legacy G Suite Basic and Business customers.

  • Business Starter
  • Business Standard
  • Business Plus
  • Education Fundamentals
  • Education Standard
  • Enterprise Starter
  • Enterprise Essentials
  • Enterprise Standard
  • Enterprise Plus
  • Essentials Starter
  • Essentials
  • Google One Subscribers with 2TB or more storage space
  • Teaching & Learning Upgrade
  • Workspace Individual

Meanwhile, Google has also expanded admin privileges for Google Meet hardware devices from three to twelve, providing admins more ways to delegate admin roles and access as it pertains to device data and management within the Admin console.

The gradual rollout of the new functionality for both Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains will begin on April 25 and the feature visibility may take up to 15 days.

TRENDING

1
PREVIEW-Burger King looks to viral jingle to lift sales in choppy economy

PREVIEW-Burger King looks to viral jingle to lift sales in choppy economy

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff; J&J talc unit again seeks to halt 38,000 cancer lawsuits and more

Health News Roundup: WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, st...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster for older adults; WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Argentina battles major dengue outbreak with atomic radiation; Dead birds get new life: New Mexico researchers develop taxidermy bird drones and more

Science News Roundup: Argentina battles major dengue outbreak with atomic ra...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Sustainable Energy: Empowering Rural Communities with Access to Electricity

Skipping meals shouldn’t get a good grade

The Silent Suffering: Understanding the Impact of Workplace Violence and Harassment on Health

Unlocking the Truth: Examining the Security of Blockchain Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023