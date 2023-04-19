Left Menu

Apple CEO Tim Cook to welcome customers at Apple Store in Delhi

Apple CEO Tim Cook will welcome customers at the inauguration of the iconic iPhone makers first official store in the national capital at Select Citywalk Mall on Thursday, according to sources. Cook on Tuesday launched Apples first official store in India at the Bandra Kurla Complex BKC business district in Mumbai.

Tim Cook Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • India

Apple CEO Tim Cook will welcome customers at the inauguration of the iconic iPhone maker's first official store in the national capital at Select Citywalk Mall on Thursday, according to sources. Tim Cook is in Delhi and is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar during his visit, they said. Cook on Tuesday launched Apple's first official store in India at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) business district in Mumbai. Dressed in a black t-shirt and grey pants and accompanied by the company's senior vice president for retail Deirdre O'Brien, Cook opened the doors of the store and then started welcoming customers into the store.

''He is in Delhi and will welcome customers at the Apple Saket store,'' a source told PTI. Apple on Wednesday previewed the new store, Apple Saket at Select Citywalk Mall here.

The barricade for Apple Saket features a unique design that takes inspiration from Delhi's many gates. However, the Saket store is smaller than the Apple Store opened in Jio World Drive at Bandra Kurla Complex. “We're thrilled to bring the best of Apple to our customers in Delhi with the opening of our second store in India, Apple Saket,” said Deirdre O'Brien. The company has more than 70 highly skilled retail team members at Apple Saket Store who come from a combined 18 states in India and collectively speak more than 15 languages.

“Our incredible team members look forward to connecting with the local community and helping them find new ways to pursue their passions and unleash their creativity through our amazing products and services,'' Deirdre O'Brien said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

