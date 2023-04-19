Spotify down for thousands of users
Reuters | Updated: 19-04-2023 18:22 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 17:58 IST
Spotify was facing issues on Wednesday, the audio streaming platform said, with outage tracking website Downdetector reporting that the service was down for over 18,000 users in the United States.
"Something's not quite right, and we're looking into it," Spotify said in a tweet.
