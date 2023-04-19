Left Menu

Japan's Kishida says ChatGPT will be on G7 summit agenda -Kyodo

"International rules need to be created," Kyodo quoted Kishida as saying in a meeting with executives of regional newspapers. His comment comes when calls are growing for regulating advanced AI systems as use of ChatGPT and other programmes becomes widespread.

Reuters | Updated: 19-04-2023 19:16 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 19:16 IST
Japan's Kishida says ChatGPT will be on G7 summit agenda -Kyodo

Leaders from the Group of Seven advanced economies will discuss generative artificial intelligence ChatGPT when they gather in Hiroshima next month for a summit, Kyodo news agency quoted Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida as saying on Wednesday. "International rules need to be created," Kyodo quoted Kishida as saying in a meeting with executives of regional newspapers.

His comment comes when calls are growing for regulating advanced AI systems as use of ChatGPT and other programmes becomes widespread. EU lawmakers this week urged world leaders to hold a summit to find ways to control the development of such systems, while U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said last week he had launched an effort to establish rules on AI to address national security and education concerns.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PREVIEW-Burger King looks to viral jingle to lift sales in choppy economy

PREVIEW-Burger King looks to viral jingle to lift sales in choppy economy

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff; J&J talc unit again seeks to halt 38,000 cancer lawsuits and more

Health News Roundup: WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, st...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster for older adults; WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Argentina battles major dengue outbreak with atomic radiation; Dead birds get new life: New Mexico researchers develop taxidermy bird drones and more

Science News Roundup: Argentina battles major dengue outbreak with atomic ra...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Sustainable Energy: Empowering Rural Communities with Access to Electricity

Skipping meals shouldn’t get a good grade

The Silent Suffering: Understanding the Impact of Workplace Violence and Harassment on Health

Unlocking the Truth: Examining the Security of Blockchain Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023