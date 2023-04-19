Left Menu

Small Cap World Fund pares nearly 2 pc stake in Bajaj Electricals for Rs 234 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-04-2023 20:48 IST | Created: 19-04-2023 20:48 IST
Small Cap World Fund pares nearly 2 pc stake in Bajaj Electricals for Rs 234 cr

Small Cap World Fund on Wednesday divested nearly 2 per cent stake in electrical equipment manufacturing company Bajaj Electricals for Rs 234 crore.

According to the bulk deal data available with the BSE, Small Cap World Fund Inc offloaded more than 22.36 lakh shares, amounting to 1.94 per cent stake in the firm.

The shares were sold at an average price of Rs 1,045 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 233.76 crore.

Post the latest transaction, Small Cap World Fund's shareholding has reduced to 3.36 per cent from 5.30 per cent (as of March quarter) in the Mumbai-based firm.

Shares of Bajaj Electricals settled 2.40 per cent higher at Rs 1,068.60 apiece on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PREVIEW-Burger King looks to viral jingle to lift sales in choppy economy

PREVIEW-Burger King looks to viral jingle to lift sales in choppy economy

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff; J&J talc unit again seeks to halt 38,000 cancer lawsuits and more

Health News Roundup: WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, st...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster for older adults; WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Argentina battles major dengue outbreak with atomic radiation; Dead birds get new life: New Mexico researchers develop taxidermy bird drones and more

Science News Roundup: Argentina battles major dengue outbreak with atomic ra...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Sustainable Energy: Empowering Rural Communities with Access to Electricity

Skipping meals shouldn’t get a good grade

The Silent Suffering: Understanding the Impact of Workplace Violence and Harassment on Health

Unlocking the Truth: Examining the Security of Blockchain Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023